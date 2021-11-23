Shares

Moringa School in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation has announced 100 scholarship slots for women in technology for the February 2022 intake.

The school is a learning accelerator committed to closing the skills gap in Africa’s job market by providing transformative tech-based learning. Their curriculum is industry specific and blends technical education with life skill development and practical experience. Interested applicants can apply HERE.

Eligibility criteria and application process

The student is admitted to Moringa school.

The student express’s interest in Financial Aid – admissions@moringaschool.com

Admissions shares the Financial Aid Application form with the student.

The student completes and submits the application form within 5 working days of receiving the form.

Upon submission of the form, Student Financing reviews the form and reaches out to the student within 3 days of submission.

An interview is scheduled with the applicant (takes approximately 30 mins).

The student Financing board further reviews the student’s application, this takes at least 7 working days.

Once a decision has been made, Student Financing reaches out to the student through email, notifying them whether or not they have been awarded aid.

If awarded aid, the student receives a Financial Assistance Award Notification email with an attached form. The parent/guardian and student must sign and submit the form to Student Financing to officially receive aid from Moringa School.

Since 2015, Moringa School has helped over 3000 young people kick-start their tech careers. The school uses a blended approach to train students. This blended learning model allows students to take charge of their progress by mastering the curriculum in their own unique way at their own pace. The students get a more comprehensive education that combines auditory, visual and kinesthetic learning methods.