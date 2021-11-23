Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) in partnership with Embraer S.A, an aerospace manufacturer and Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA), are co-hosting an aviation innovation summit titled Africa Aviation and Travel Innovation.

The event is taking place in Nairobi under the theme Enhancing Intra-African Trade Through Aviation and Travel, from 22nd to 24th November, 2021.

The summit will bring together stakeholders from aviation, tourism, technology, and start-up industries, to discuss ways to build resilient and sustainable business strategies post COVID-19.

The Aviation summit will also explore opportunities with local start-ups and SMEs to co-create innovative solutions with aviation stakeholders for sustainable development of Africa.

Commenting on the summit, Allan Kilavuka, CEO Kenya Airways said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has showed us that out of adversity comes opportunity. In these difficult times, everybody in the industry, is looking to do things differently and find better, faster ways to operate. Consequently, new ideas and new innovations are more important than ever.”

On his part, Hussein Dabbas, Embraer General Manager Africa and Middle East said, “We are honoured to have been invited by Kenya Airways to participate in this initiative. Innovation and challenging the status quo are part of Embraer’s DNA and we are looking forward to sharing our experience with the Summit participants. We strongly believe that through agility and openness to evolve with new technologies, African carriers have the potential to leapfrog the rest of the industry.”

The summit agenda will further analyze how the aviation industry has been forced to reinvent itself in the last few months and what its future looks like. Some of the vertical forums will cover innovative technology, health and safety, aero political issues, and pricing.