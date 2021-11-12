Shares

Former Harambee stars and Luton Town F.C. player Taiwo Atieno has been appointed Commercial Director by the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

Taiwo’s professional football experience spans over 15 years in England and the USA. Upon his retirement in 2013, Taiwo embarked on working in the private equity sector, restructuring and building companies in England, USA and Kenya for private equity investment.

In his new role, Taiwo will be expected to raise investment for construction of new youth training and development facilities and assist the company and member clubs with establishing funding and investment. He will also be required tp offer the best corporate governance and football business structuring, rebuild market confidence in member clubs’ goods and services and ensure market fit of products and services for member clubs.

Speaking on his appointment, the 36 year old said, “It is an honour to serve Kenyan football in this new role. I pledge to apply my experience in my new role to uplift Professional football clubs in Kenya. Kenyan football has seen little or no investment in youth football. The success of any Nation depends on the youth and private sector should play a larger part in investing and shaping the brand of Kenyan football. KPL has agreed to focus on youth development within the professional club setup and also work with the small clubs to build football academies and programs within their community.”

As Commercial Director of KPL, Taiwo will also implement KPL communities strategy which will focus on using the reach and appeal of the KPL and Member clubs to inspire children and youth to realize their potential.

“We are aware that only a very small percentage of players will arrive at the professional level of sport, so we have a responsibility to care for those who won’t make it to professional game. We have the responsibility to develop people, not just footballers. Football has long been associated with developing skills and behaviors that allow young people to become competent athletes and useful contributors to society,” added Taiwo.