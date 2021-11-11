Shares

The Chandaria Foundation in partnership with Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM)and Safal Building Systems (SBS), has commissioned the construction of a workshop training unit at the Langata Women’s Prison.

The new workshop is estimated to cost over Ksh. 8 million and will support the prison’s newly established entrepreneurship and vocational training.

The workshop unit will be made from MRM’s Safbuild technology, an integrated pre-engineered steel building solution that reduces overall site construction time. The construction is expected to be completed by February 2022.

The workshop is set to benefit about 43% of the women in prison and will run like a self-sustaining and profitable business. This will generate income for the women inmates which can take to start of a new life once they are released.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, Mr. Samwel Muhingo, Business Head, Safal Business Systems said, “We are pleased to be part of this event today. This is a very noble cause, that not only seeks to support and train the women but gives them a head start so that even when they are reformed and released, they can be able to start a life of their own. We believe that the skills they will gain from here will open new opportunities and the benefits will transcend their immediate families”

“This project is yet another demonstration of our Company’s core values; one of them being Care for our communities. Through this workshop we are helping the Women acquire new skills that will further empower them to boost their potential to take up new opportunities once back in the society. This initiative together with other planned sustainability activities will strengthen the Prison’s capacity to enhance reintegration and equip the women with alternative skills,” said Manish Mehra, MRM Business Head.

Also speaking at the commissioning ceremony, CBC Commissioner General of Prisons, Wycliffe O. Ogallo stated, “Lang’ata Women’s Prison houses the largest number of women prisoners in Kenya and that means our population keeps growing by the day. It is always our hope that women who reform and leave the prison go out there and become better versions of themselves. We continuously work our best to ensure this happens by supporting the women by way of offering trainings and initiatives that build on their skills.”