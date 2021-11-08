Shares

Africa is a diverse continent with breathtaking natural wonders. It boasts of the man-made Pyramids of Giza and the dazzling Victoria falls. It would take more than a lifetime to explore all the beauty of this fascinating continent, but we have narrowed it down to some of the most unique and beautiful spots in all of Africa. So, let’s dive in, here are some of the best tourist spots in Africa:

Pyramids of Giza and the Valley of Kings, Egypt

No list of the best places to visit in Africa could omit one of the seven wonders of the world – The Pyramids of Giza. The Pyramids are situated near the capital city of Cairo and as well as the pyramids nearby are the Valley of Kings. The famous “Sphinx” is a mind-blowing structure especially as it is believed to have been built around 4500 BC. There are few structures in the world that are older, and even fewer that are mesmerizing. The Pyramids hold an important part in Egypt’s history, a time of the Pharaohs with hieroglyphics and the process of mummification.

The Pyramids were initially built in 4500 BC for religious purposes. They believed that a second self-named Ka lived within every human being. When the body in real life died, the Ka enjoyed eternal life. Comfort was the main purpose of the Pyramids as they were tombs for the Pharaohs with gold and other valuables buried with them.

Egyptian mythology provides more questions than it answers, but exploring ancient cultures are fascinating. Egypt, as well as other places in Africa, has some of the oldest civilizations in the world, and if you would like to read more about Egyptian history, check https://www.history.com/topics/ancient-history/ancient-egypt for a chronological guide.

The Gold Reef City Casino & Theme Park – South Africa

If you are searching for luxury whilst visiting Africa, then the Gold Reef City. There are many amenities for all ages The complex boasts an impressive hotel, hosts many events – from speakers to musicians, has a state-of-the-art theme park and a world-class casino.

If you are traveling with kids, there are 13 theme park rides for children as well as 18 for adults. Moreover, at the theme park, they have an authentic underground mine tour. In the evening, there are plenty of options; from fine dining to playing your favorite casino games like roulette or blackjack. Nothing can beat the thrill of a live casino, but if you are in South Africa and cannot visit or prefer to play at home https://www.casinos.co.za/ has listed the best South African online casinos. They advise accordingly on all bonuses; from welcome bonuses to free spins, provide expert reviews, and give important information on safe payment methods. After playing casino games, there are many live shows catering for everyone, from standup comedy to musicians.

Mahali Mzuri – Kenya

When visiting Africa, it is paramount that you go on a Safari and experience all the beautiful animals unique to the continent. Additionally, whilst enjoying nature there are many luxury options to stay. The Mahali Mzuri owned by Virgin has recently been voted as the world’s number one hotel: https://hapakenya.com/2021/09/09/mahali-mzuri-has-been-named-the-worlds-number-1-hotel. The hotel is very exclusive, with only 12 luxury tents available, and is located in Olare Motorogi Conservancy and guests check out the natural beauty and animals during the day and relax in the evening.

In the safari park, there are many animals to see including; elephants, giraffes, hippos, zebras, and rhinos amongst others. Mahali Mzuri means beautiful place in Swahili, which is an extremely accurate description of the resort. Guests can relax by the pool and enjoy fine dining if they do not fancy exploring. With the resort being 100% staffed by local Kenyans, it is a responsible organization providing sustainable employment.

The resort caters to families and you can even book a wedding there. There cannot be many places in the world more tranquil than getting married at Mahali Mzuri. It has a picturesque landscape, superb weather all year round, luxury living, and an exquisite and unique environment. Imagine having elephants and giraffes in the background of your wedding photos, it really would be a memorable day!