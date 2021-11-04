Shares

Vanilla pancakes are a favorite in many households. They are yummy, healthy and easy to make.

We have an exciting recipe for you where you can whip up your vanilla pancakes in under 30 minutes and enjoy a healthy and filling breakfast. You can take your pancakes with tea, coffee or preferred beverage.

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, or vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 drops Vanilla essence

Assorted toppings, such as honey, jam, whipped cream, or chocolate syrup.

Preparation

1. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together milk, butter (or oil), and egg. Add dry ingredients to milk mixture and whisk until well mixed.

3. Heat a pan over moderate heat.

4. Pour the whisked mixture on the heated pan.

5. Spread smoothly to preferred size using spoon or flat wooden spoon.

6. Leave to cook until the upper surface of pancakes has some bubbles.



7. Flip carefully with a spatula, and cook until browned on the underside.



8. Transfer to a flat plate.

9. Repeat process until the whisked mixture is finished.

10. Serve warm, with desired toppings.