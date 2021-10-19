Shares

The management of Ole Sereni Hotel has released a statement after businessman Eddie Ndichu and his twin brother Paul Ndichu were accused of allegedly assaulting a woman who turned down their advances down at the Hotel on Sunday night.

In the statement, the hotel management indicated that they had become aware of disturbing pictures and videos which were circulating online about the incident. They further stated that;

“At the onset, please note that we do not condone any such behaviour as we have an obligation to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all our guests. While there was an incident, it was isolated and out of character for our operations. The hotel security intervened immediately to prevent further violence and the manager on duty promptly contacted the police, who took control of the matter. We are aware that no arrests were made and as such we have no further comment at this stage.”

As part of the fallout from the incident, Kepple Africa Ventures announced that it plans to pull out from it’s investment in fintech company Wapi Pay. The Kepple Africa pull out was announced on Twitter and LinkedIn by General Partners Satoshi Shinada and Takahiro Kanzaki.

The Board of the Association of Fintechs in Kenya also announced the resignation of Eddie Ndichu as a board member pending formal investigations into the matter. This is after the Board convened a special meeting on Tuesday 19th October, 2021.

The startup founders have issued a statement expressing their regrets for the incident. “Wapi Pay co-founders Paul and Eddie, want to use this medium to express their deepest regrets for the incident that occured. We appreciate your patience as we work through the proper resolution of the incident and continue to uphold our values while remaining committed to serving our customers,” further read the statement. Many netizens have however dismissed the statement, and calling on legal action against the duo.