Shares

Paul and Eddie Ndichu, the two brothers accused of assaulting two sisters at Ole Sereni hotel on 17th October, 2021, are expected to be charged with assault and malicious property damage.

This followed a directive by the Office of Directorate of Public Prosecution that the twins be charged with the offences.

This comes after the two sisters Stephanie, 24, and Cheryl Murgor, 22, accused them of the incident that took place on October 17 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel.

Police handling the case at Langata DCI said they had informed the lawyer of the Ndichu’s to present them in court.

“They are out on bond but the lawyer has been informed to present them in court for plea taking of assault and malicious property damage,” said one of the DCI officers.

The two brothers were questioned and recorded statements under inquiry before the file was sent to the ODPP with charge recommendations.

The two sisters also recorded statements and narrated their ordeal on the day to the police.

They were then in the company of their lawyers Philip Murgor and George Ouma when they appeared before Langata DCI offices for further statements.

The officers also recorded a statement from a witness in the case who was also assaulted in the drama and issued him with a P3 form.

The team also inspected the car that was damaged during the drama at the hotel, which was photographed by the Scenes of Crime Personnel. They also obtained official records of the MPESA transaction between the Ndichu brothers and Samuel, whose car was damaged by one of the brothers.

As a results of public backlash and the assault allegations, the Ndichu brothers lost one of their investors in their company Wapi Pay. The investors, Kepple Africa Ventures, revealed they will withdraw their funding from the tech firm after its co-founders, the Ndichu brothers, were accused of assaulting women.

The two also stepped down from the company pending investigations.