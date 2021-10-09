Shares

This weekend Tyson Fury will face Deontay Wilder for the third time in three years in Las Vegas this weekend. The WBC heavyweight championship fight will be broadcast live on SuperSport Action and SuperSport Grandstand on Sunday 10th October. The fight will also be available to watch live on Showmax Pro.

Other fights broadcast earlier included heavyweight showdown between Nigerian Efe Ajagba and Frank Sanchez of Cuba, both unbeaten in their respective matches.

In their first match, the two boxers went on a draw, with Fury emerging top with greater credit for his recovery from a brutal knockdown to take the fight to Wilder. In the rematch, Fury turned aggressor and beat Wilder in what many have described as the most dominant performance of his career.

Wilder opted for the courts to secure the rematch, while he also fired Mark Breland, his assistant trainer, and brought in Malik Scott in an effort to craft a plan to defeat Fury.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month. Users with Showmax mobile can now download movies, documentaries and series and watch them later.

Showmax Pro bundles existing content on Showmax with new content. It features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games as well as a wide range of live sport events including IAAF Athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons. Showmax Pro is available in Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile. The mobile only version is only available on mobile devices at a cheaper price.