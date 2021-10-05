Shares

DStv packages include DStv Premium, DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, and DStv Access. They also have add-on packages that customers can subscribe to.

DStv is an acronym for Digital Satellite Television and is a satellite TV service owned by Multichoice, a South Africa. It operates in Africa and it was launched in the 1995. It has over 11.9 million subscribers in countries such as Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, Mauritius, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Through the service, customers are able to access sports, movies, series, documentaries, religious content and news.

DStv packages prices in Kenya in 2021

DStv packages Price (Ksh.) Premium 8,400 Compact Plus 5,100 Compact 2,800 Family 1,500 Access 1,050 DStv – French Plus (15) 3,600 DStv – French Touch Add-on 800 DStv – Asian Add-on 4,200 DStv – Pre Asian 9,900 DStv – Portuguese 6,200 DStv – Chinese Great Wall 670 HD-PVR 1,150 ExtraView 1,150