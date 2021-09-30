Shares

Huawei has launched the Huawei FreeBuds 4 latest addition to its line of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds, the Huawei FreeBuds 4. The earbuds feature an open-fit active noise cancellation (ANC) 2.0 technology and will be retailing at Ksh. 17,999.

The Bluetooth earbuds will come with a free Huawei Band 4 on every purchase in all stores across the country.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 is also compatible with different operating systems including Android and iOS. Users can download the Huawei AI Life app to adjust settings or perform various controls such as wear detection, quick control, status query, noise cancelation and device management.

Upgraded with a new Open-fit ANC 2.0 technology, the earbuds feature improvements at the hardware and software level that take open-fit, comfortable noise cancellation to new levels.