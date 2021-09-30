Huawei has launched the Huawei FreeBuds 4 latest addition to its line of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds, the Huawei FreeBuds 4. The earbuds feature an open-fit active noise cancellation (ANC) 2.0 technology and will be retailing at Ksh. 17,999.
The Bluetooth earbuds will come with a free Huawei Band 4 on every purchase in all stores across the country.
The Huawei FreeBuds 4 is also compatible with different operating systems including Android and iOS. Users can download the Huawei AI Life app to adjust settings or perform various controls such as wear detection, quick control, status query, noise cancelation and device management.
Upgraded with a new Open-fit ANC 2.0 technology, the earbuds feature improvements at the hardware and software level that take open-fit, comfortable noise cancellation to new levels.
The other available earbuds in the market include Huawei Freebuds pro retailing at Ksh. 24,999 Huawei Freebuds 3 retailing at Ksh. 19,999, Huawei Freebuds 3i retailing at Ksh. 10,999 and Huawei Freebuds 4i retailing at Ksh. 9,999.
Dimensions: Height 41.4 mm
Huawei Freebuds 4 specifications
Width: 16.8 mm
Depth: 18.5 mm
Weight: About 4.1 g
Battery capacity: Per earbud 30 mAh
Charging case: 410 mAh
Playtime: Music playback on 1 charge 4 hours (with ANC disabled)
Music playback on 1 charge: 2.5 hours (with ANC enabled)
Music playback with charging case: 22 hours (with ANC disabled)
Music playback with charging case: 14 hours (with ANC enabled)
Controls: Swipe, Tap-twice, Press and hold controls
Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2
Pop-up pair: supported
Audio technology: Open-fit active noise cancellation
Dimensions: Height 41.4 mm