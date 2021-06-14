Huawei Mobile has officially launched the Huawei FreeBuds 4i. The Huawei 4i were made available on pre-order early this month in all retail stores across the country including Huawei Experience Stores at Yaya Center, Village Market, Thika Road Mall, and Sarit Center.

The Huawei Freebuds 4i will retail at Ksh. 9,999. The FreeBuds feature a high quality sound, active noise cancellation and a long-lasting battery packed into a stylish design.Other similar products in the market include Huawei FreeBuds 3pro retailing at Ksh. 25,000, Huawei FreeBuds 3 retailing at Ksh. 20,000 and Huawei FreeBuds 3i Ksh. 11,000 .

Speaking on the launch of the Huawei Freebuds 4i, Huawei Mobile Kenya Country Head, Jim Zhujie said, “Huawei FreeBuds 4i carries the innate qualities of the FreeBuds family, with active noise cancellation (ANC), superior battery life and crystal clear sound quality. It also features trendier personal elements to become the go-to earbuds for everyone and share the convenience and charm of new technology with more people. This is your ideal accessory that you must have when going about your day to day activities.”

Huawei FreeBuds 4i specifications

Earbud size: 37.5 mm by 23.9 mm by 21 mm

Weight: About 36.5 g

Battery capacity (Per earbud) – 55 mAh

Charging case: 215 mAh (min.)

Music playback duration: 10 hours (with noise cancelling disabled)

7.5 hours (with noise cancelling enabled)

Voice call duration: 6.5 hours (with noise cancelling disabled)

5.5 hours (with noise cancelling enabled)

Press control: Two times / long press

Bluetooth compatibility: BT 5.2

Audio tech: Active noise cancellation

Call noise cancellation

USB: USB-C charging cable

Colours: Ceramic white and Carbon black