Smartphone brand realme has been named among the top six smartphone brands in the global rankings, according to the latest market insights conducted by Counterpoint Research.

realme took the sixth position with 15 million shipments and a 135.1% growth in Q2 2021 compared to a similar period last year.

Commenting on the latest rankings, realme Founder and CEO Sky Li stated in an open letter, “In the past three years, we are like a newborn calf making little of a tiger as well as a real go-getter. Li further noted that the young team with an average age of below 29 has encountered a wide range of challenges but remained determined and passionate to bring extraordinary products to young trendsetters worldwide.

Having started from a nondescript brand, realme has surpassed industry and customer expectations, expanding to over 61 markets worldwide and ranking as a Top 5 brand in over 18 of these markets.

In August 2021, realme became the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million smartphones, as data shown from research firm Strategy Analytics 2021 Q2.

Echoing the brand’s Dare to Leap spirit, realme has taken bold moves in its business strategy choices such as globalization from the start, focusing on consumer demands and advanced technologies in well designed and user-friendly products. realme phones were the first in segment with a pop-up camera, the first in Android with magnetic wireless charging tech, and one of the first with 64 MP camera.

The brand is also prioritizing 5G products, with its 5G share in emerging market smartphone shipments going up from 8.8% in Q1 to 15.9% in Q2, ranking the 3rd , according to the counterpoint market monitor service data Q2 2021 .

Mr. Sky Li added that realme’s next goal is to achieve a dual 100 million target, shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

For its product strategy, the company will streamline its multiple product lines and optimize its technological offerings. The GT series will become its only premium product line to explore cutting-edge technology and disrupt the high-end segment.