The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has reopened Kenyan borders for Indian travellers on tourist visa. Kenya closed the borders in May this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), flights from India to Kenya can now resume operations. This, according to the authority, will give way to travels that have been curtailed by the COVID-19-pandemic.

According to a statement from KTB, the temporary ban of passenger flights from India has been revoked after a brief period of suspension. The statement further clarified that the travellers from India are exempted from quarantine if they possess a negative PCR-based COVID-19 test results conducted 96 hours before travel.

To enhance mitigation measures against the pandemic, the visa application process will remain online. The statement further clarified that the yellow fever vaccine continues to be a mandate for each Indian visitor across all age groups. Travellers will therefore need to possess a valid vaccine card upon their arrival into Kenya.

Kenya is currently one of the few long-haul destinations open for Indians. KTB has continued to keep travellers interested to visit the country through marketing programs, including digital campaigns, radio contests and webinars among others during the year. The flight schedule continues to be three direct flights from Mumbai to Nairobi each week on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.