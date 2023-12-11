Shares

The Mara Napa Camp became the epicenter of the #KenyaHomeofHumankind campaign when it played host to a distinguished group of travelers. They included Hollywood luminaries Olugbenga Enitan Temitope Akinnagbe and Anika Noni Rose, alongside leaders in the black travel industry.

The entourage was a part of a global campaign dubbed #KenyaHomeofHumankind spearheaded by Kenya Tourism Board through Magical Kenya and Swahili Village which aims to showcase Kenya’s unique beauty, diversity and welcoming spirit.

Born in Washington, D.C Gbenga Akinnagbe, rose to prominence for his compelling performances across various platforms. He is widely recognized for his notable roles in acclaimed television series such as “The Wire” and “The Deuce,” where his commanding presence and nuanced portrayals captivated audiences. Beyond his acting prowess, Akinnagbe is known for his advocacy work and commitment to social causes. His journey in Hollywood reflects not only his artistic excellence but also his dedication to making a meaningful impact on and off the screen.

Renowned for her captivating performances as an actress and singer, Anika Noni Rose has left an indelible mark on both stage and screen. She gained widespread recognition for her Tony Award-winning role as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of “Caroline, or Change.” Beyond the theater, Rose’s voice brought to life Disney’s first African-American princess, Tiana, in “The Princess and the Frog,” showcasing her vocal prowess. Her illustrious career encompasses film, television, and theater, with notable contributions to projects like “Dreamgirls,” “The Quad,” and “A Raisin in the Sun” revival. Beyond her artistic achievements, Anika continues to inspire with her commitment to various philanthropic endeavors, solidifying her status as a respected and influential figure in the entertainment industry.

Born and raised in NYC, Miles emerged as a survivor, facing adversity with resilience that defined her early years. Transitioning into the music industry, she climbed the ranks to become a notable figure, contributing significantly to the success of artists like Timbaland, Lil Kim, and Missy Elliot. However, her story takes another turn as she embraced personal reinvention, delving into beauty, fitness, and wellness. At 57, she defies age norms, championing self-love and well-being. With a substantial following, Miles shares her authentic fitness and wellness journey, challenging societal expectations and proving that true beauty and vitality transcend age. Her trajectory from a survivor to a music mogul and wellness guru exemplifies a life lived authentically and fearlessly.

Iesha Reed stands as a visionary in the realm of luxury communications, boasting over two decades of expertise in both in-house and agency environments. With a specialized focus on luxury consumer packaged goods, entertainment, sports, tech, and philanthropy, Reed has left an indelible mark in the industry. Recognized as a style influencer, public speaker, and advocate for arts and education, she has held executive roles at renowned global luxury retail companies, including Swarovski, Montblanc, Swatch Group, Ralph Lauren, and Emanuel Ungaro. Reed’s success lies in her ability to develop and execute comprehensive marketing, public relations, and advertising strategies that not only build brand awareness but also drive revenue. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is a champion for women’s causes, embodying success with a purpose.

Born in Houston, Texas, Jason Dirden has made a name for himself as a talented actor in the entertainment industry. Known for his roles in notable TV series such as “American Soul” (2019), “Hawaii Five-0” (2010), and “Elementary” (2012), Dirden has showcased his acting prowess and versatility. He is married to Anika Noni Rose.

Alongside the Hollywood stars, the collaboration included influential American-born African business owners dedicated to promoting black travel and highlighting the beauty of Africa. Maurice Folley , Dr. Nadine Duncan ,Tifannie Anderson. DeAna Haywood, Eric Martin and Ashley McDonough, all black leaders in the travel industry, brought their expertise to the #KenyaHomeofHumankind campaign.

Nestled in the breathtaking landscape of Maasai Mara, Mara Napa stands as a testament to the intersection of luxury and social impact. As the sole black-owned and operated luxury camp in the region, Mara Napa goes beyond providing an unparalleled safari experience. It emerges as a beacon of change, channeling its profits towards local community empowerment, wildlife conservation, and the preservation of Maasai culture.

In perfect harmony with the ethos of the Magical Kenya campaign, Mara Napa not only showcases the natural wonders of the Maasai Mara but also actively contributes to the well-being of the local community. By hosting influential figures in the black travel industry, Mara Napa extends its commitment to promoting diversity, fostering cultural exchange, and ensuring that the magic of Kenya is experienced by all.

This star-studded retreat was a highlight in the ongoing #KenyaHomeofHumankind campaign, a collective effort to showcase Kenya’s beauty and diversity. By bringing together American-born African Hollywood superstars and leaders in black travel, the campaign aims to reshape perceptions and encourage a global audience to explore the wonders of Africa.