Tecno Mobile has established an official security response center (SRC), a platform for cooperation and exchanges between Tecno and security industry experts, researchers and organizations. The launch marks a strategic move to enhance security and help upgrade Tecno’s security ecosystem to a higher level.

Tecno SRC has launched a bug bounty program to encourage external security researchers to submit vulnerabilities detected to the security team, and reporters are entitled to get an up to Ksh. 772,450 ($7,000) reward based on the evaluation of the impact of vulnerabilities. More than 45 models under Tecno Mobile’s four smartphone lines Phantom, Camon, Spark and Pova are listed for the bug bounty program.

Speaking at the launch, Stephen Ha, General Manager at Tecno said, “At Tecno, our first priority is offering the most secure mobile experience to our users. SRC is of strategic significance for TECNO to create a comprehensive upgrade of Tecno’s security ecology. Through SRC, we have gone one solid step further on mobile security protection for our users in over 70 global emerging markets.”

On his part, John Peng, head of the security department said, “We understand that under current social circumstance, users’ privacy and information security are vital. Tecno has been continuously executing diversified plans in terms of enhancing our product security. By cooperating with international security professionals through the establishment of SRC, we are sure that we can provide users more secure mobile using experience.”

The security department carries out security management and audits at each stage of product design, development, testing and release. This is to ensure that all software installed on each device can pass a series of rigorous security checks including Tecno security scanning platform, Google Play Protect, GMS BTS and VirusTotal.

In the future, Tecno plans to reach cooperation with the international vulnerability public testing platform and continue to build a robust security ecosystem for users in emerging markets.