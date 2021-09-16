Shares

Ogilvy Africa has appointed a new leadership team for its agency in Lusaka, Zambia. The appointment of the new team aims to further Ogilvy’s network by strengthening its market leadership and operations in Zambia.

Among the appointees is Ethel Kandiwo, who has been appointed as Deputy Managing Partner to run the office, while Ibrahim Musoke has been appointed Creative Director. Both Ethel and Ibrahim will work closely with Ogilvy’s Africa leadership team to deliver world-class competencies in the country.

Speaking on the appointments, Ogilvy Africa CEO Vikas Mehta said, “Zambia is one of our smallest operations in Africa, but one of our fastest growing. We’re making a step-change in our approach to Zambia as a priority market, and the new leadership team represents just that. Under Ethel and Ibrahim’s leadership, we look forward to bringing the best of Ogilvy to the market in communication, content, experience, PR and Influence, and media to our clients.”

Ethel is a Marketing expert with over 14 years’ experience in the media and advertising industry. She has a strong record of creating and delivering effective, high-impact content and communications programs for some of Zambia’s most renowned brands in sectors such as Telecommunications, Insurance, Banking and Finance, Mining, Agriculture, FMCG as well as the Non-Profit sector. She brings a wealth of experience having worked across industry verticals and brands with companies such as Black Dot and Giraffe Creatives.

In her new role, Ethel will be responsible for leading the agency’s teams across disciplines and growing the network’s presence in the market by partnering existing and new clients.

In his new role as Creative Director, Ibrahim Musoke will have creative oversight of all the creative work from conception, implementation, and development of strategies for various clients across the agency in Zambia.

Ibrahim has worked for a decade in art, advertising, photography, multimedia design and animation. Over the years, he’s worked on several brands for companies including Airtel, Barclays, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Equity Bank, RwandAir, Shell and Sheraton. Through his experience, he has honed his skills, learned from his peers and role models and has grown from an Artist to Designer to Creative Director. He is passionate about teamwork and takes every challenge as an opportunity to exceed expectations.