Shares

Jiji, an online marketplace in Africa, has completed an extensive rebranding effort to align with accelerated company growth, development, and vision for the future. The company aims to strengthen its corporate image with a change of the company’s vision, mission, and position.

A unique design feature dubbed Ji-spots has been designed to represent Jiji’s diversity in its service offerings. They also mention that such elements and the new palette best describe the main difference of their classifieds platform from online shops or marketplaces.

The refreshed Jiji brand includes a new tagline, Because Deals Can Be Easy. It should represent the ease of using the Jiji platform in whatever service one chooses, whether it’s buying, selling, hiring, renting, swapping, etc.

“We are not a shop, so we don’t sell any products. Instead, we improve making deals to help people find each other and get what they want. We want things to become easier with the Jiji platform,” Valeriia Kupreichuk, Jiji Africa’s Brand Manager.

With a network of five markets across Africa including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Ghana, Jiji gets approximately 1.6 Million+ active ads and 2.5 Million buyers monthly.

“The new brand reflects Jiji’s focus on customer satisfaction and ease of online shopping. Our dream is to live in a world where people can afford everything they need. To fulfill this, we created a platform where people can find other people with the right solutions, be it a product, a job, or a service. With us, anyone can exchange, sell and buy anything based on their needs, budget, and circumstances. We are for satisfying needs and against frustration,” said Vitalii Sharovarov, Jiji Africa’s CMO.

Since it penetrated the Kenyan Market in 2020, after acquiring OLX assets, Jiji has been raising the bar in the e-commerce industry. The company was recently named the Best Classifieds Website in Kenya in the E-commerce Awards that took place in August 2021.