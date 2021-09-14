Shares

As time goes by, our parents who were once energetic and full of life are getting older. With age comes many aches and pains as well as ailments. However, these can be kept at bay with regular exercise which has many benefits.

Check out these 5 exercises that are perfect for them.

1. Brisk Walking

Compared to jogging, brisk walking is a less intense aerobic exercise . However, it is still a very beneficial exercise that gets your heart rate up and your muscles working. Brisk walking also has an advantage over jogging in that it puts less strain on ones joints, so if you have weak knees or ankles, brisk walking is a much better exercise option than jogging.

For maximum benefit, brisk walking also necessitates good posture, that is your back should be straight and as well as your shoulders.

2. Stationary Cycling

Stationary bicycles are easily accessible at most gyms, including those located in community centers. They are also not expensive so you can even buy one for your parent to use at home. Stationary cycling is an excellent form of aerobic exercise, and the best part is that it has no impact on your joints, so there is minimal risk of injury.

3. Swimming

Swimming, like cycling, is an excellent form of aerobic exercise because your joints aren’t put under a lot of stress because the water supports your body weight. Swimming is, therefore, an excellent form of exercise for those who have arthritis and osteoporosis. Furthermore, the additional resistance provided by the water offers some benefits for strength training.

4. Stretching Regularly

Stretching should be done every day because it is essential for keeping your muscles in good shape.

Stretch every muscle in your body, including the neck, back, chest, abdomen, sides, arms, thighs, and

calves. Also, work out your joints regularly to keep them from stiffening up. Your shoulders, hips, knees,

and ankles are examples of these.

5. Yoga

Yoga is a more structured practice of regular stretching exercises that also helps with muscle building. While you will be working your muscles to support your weight during Yoga, this stress will not be too taxing on your joints, making yoga ideal for those with bone or joint problems.

Exercise has so many advantages for the elderly that it should be a part of every senior’s lifestyle, whether retired or not. You can assist them break down their exercise schedule into manageable chunks and choose workouts that they can handle.