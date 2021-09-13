Shares

A senior citizen can be described as an older adult who has retired and is above 60 years of age. As one gets older, their metabolism starts slowing down and as such it becomes easier to put on weight and become unfit. This has an effect of lowering ones immunity which predisposes the older folk to illnesses and as such, it is important for them to do some exercises.

Here are some of the reasons why it is important for the older folks to exercise.

1. Prevent Illness

Physical activity can aid in the prevention of many common diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. Exercise boosts overall immune function, which is especially important for seniors whose immune systems are frequently compromised. Even light exercise, such as walking, can be an effective tool in managing preventable diseases.

2. Better Mental Health

Exercise causes the release of endorphins (the feel good hormone), which act as a stress reliever and leaves you feeling happy and satisfied. Furthermore, exercise aids better sleep, which is especially important for older adults who frequently suffer from insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns.

3. Reduced Falls

Falls are more likely in older adults, which can be disastrous to their ability to maintain independence. Exercise increases strength and flexibility, which improves balance and coordination and reduces the risk of falling. Seniors recover much more slowly from falls, so anything that helps prevent them in the first place is critical.

4. Social Involvement

Exercise is a fun social event, it can include joining a walking group, attending group fitness classes, or visiting a gardening club. It is critical for aging adults to maintain strong social ties to feel purpose and avoid loneliness or depression.

5. Cognitive Function Enhancement

Physical activity and fine-tuned motor skills improve cognitive function. Numerous studies show that physically active people have a lower risk of dementia, regardless of starting a routine.