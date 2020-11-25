Shares

It’s important to maintain a healthy lifestyle in your adulthood to avoid chronic illnesses and other difficulties that come with age. Picking up a sport is a good way to keep your heart rate up and stay active.

However, as you grow older, it becomes harder to find time to engage in sports. If you’re looking for a way to keep fit, here are some sports you can enjoy as an adult.

1. Golf

Golf is a classic, mature sport that many people enjoy as they grow older. It’s less tedious and aggressive, unlike most sports which makes it favourable for certain age groups. It’s also ideal for young career people as it’s a great opportunity to socialize with more established people in different industries. Despite its relaxed atmosphere, golf can be a highly competitive game when playing against other people.

2. Chess

Chess is officially recognized as a competitive sport and it’s highly recommended for both kids and adults. It’s mainly a logic sport that involves brain power. However, it’s important to exercise your brain so as to fight mental illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s. If you’re new to the game, you can download the game on your phone and practice the moves. However, this sport is more enjoyable when playing against a real competitor.

3. Drag Racing

This is a purely fun sport you can take up as an adult. Whether you’re a car or bike person, there are lots of events that offer an opportunity to show off your driving skills and your machine’s ability. This is also a great sport to meet and mingle with like-minded people. There are several drag racing events hosted all year long in the country including Masinga TT, one of the most popular events in the region.

4. Martial Arts

Learning self-defense is becoming a necessity with the rise in crime. As such, martial arts is a necessary sport to take up not only for defense but also to learn a variety of skills including patience and discipline. Martial arts involve a number of sports like Karate, Jiu-Jitsu, and Taekwondo to choose from depending on your preference and strengths.

5. Tennis

This highly engaging game will make you work up a sweat without even realizing it. However, the short sets make it a good choice for busy adults since you’ll get a good workout session for less time. The other good thing about tennis is you only need one other player. Hence, it’s easier to organize a game of tennis with a friend.

6. Football

Football never goes out of style even in adulthood. If you enjoy watching the game, you should consider playing it once in a while. It’s a great weekend activity to do with your group of friends or kids at home. Additionally, it’s easy to set up since you can play the game anywhere with an open space. All you need is a goal, a goalkeeper, and a few players.

7. Swimming

If you want to get a full-body workout without sweating or spending hours in the gym, this is the sport for you. A few laps in the pool will raise your heartbeat significantly while putting your muscles to work. Swimming for a few hours gets you the required amount of exercise daily. It’s also a fun activity that you can enjoy every weekend making it a great sport to pick up.

8. Touch Football

This is a simplified version of rugby. It involves several players divided into two teams. The only move that changes in touch football is to touch the person with the ball instead of tackling them down. It’s a great sport if you want to thrill of playing rugby without the injury risk. You also get to run around for a few minutes giving you a good workout.

9. Rock Climbing

For adrenaline junkies, rock climbing is an ideal sport to take up as an adult. You get to exercise your brain and body since it involves both logic and physical movement. The best part about rock climbing is that you have the option of choosing an indoor arena on days when the weather isn’t ideal for outdoor activities or if you prefer a supervised location.

10. Hiking

Hiking is one of the most popular sports among adults since it’s inexpensive and fun to do in crowds. Apart from its fun qualities, hiking also gives you a good leg workout while keeping your heart rate up. There are a number of great hiking spots in Nairobi such as Ngong Hills, Karura Forest, and Kereita Forest among others.