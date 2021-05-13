Shares

Mountain climbing is one of the common outdoors sport activity enjoyed by Kenyans. People engage in mountain climbing as a way of keeping fit, networking or killing boredom. Around Nairobi, you will find hikers especially beginners in Ngong Hills, Longonot, Kilimambogo among others.

The Huawei Watch Fit plays a critical role when hiking or mountain climbing, making it an essential gadget to have while hiking or mountain climbing. The device monitors your health, since the change in altitude can affect your heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2). In this way, the smartwatch acts as an indicator that notifies you on your progress. Climbers can feel confident that every step they take will be well monitored. The Huawei Watch Fit also has smart sensors that can detect your heart rate, SpO2 saturation and sleep habits.

Other mild symptoms that may go unnoticed and that are due to low levels of your oxygen in the blood are drowsiness, tiredness, dizziness and a rapid heartbeat. When the brain is deprived of oxygen in the blood, it can suffer more serious damage such as slow response times, poor memory, an irritable personality and other irregularities.

This function was incorporated in the Huawei Watch Fit through Huawei TruSeen 4.0 monitoring technology, designed to allow light to focus more intensely and penetrate the blood more for improved SpO2 and rhythm reading accuracy.

Additionally, the smartwatch can automatically recognize the time it takes for the user to fall asleep and the time it takes to wake up and thus present a complete analysis (light sleep, deep sleep, REM), including full sleep or naps. In addition, it provides hundreds of suggestions to improve your quality of sleep. This watch is the ideal device to use while climbing, without affecting your health, since its indicators can function as a reference of your health status in real time.

The Huawei Watch Fit is retailing at Ksh. 11,999 in Huawei retail stores across the country.