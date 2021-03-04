Shares

Huawei Mobile Kenya has launched brand month offers ahead of Easter Holiday in an aim to increase its sales in the market.

The devices on offer include

Huawei nova7i retailing at Ksh. 28,499. This smartphone will come with the Huawei Band2 worth Ksh. 4,699.

Huawei Y7a retailing at Ksh. 22,999 that comes with a Bluetooth speaker and headphones worth Ksh. 3,998.

Speaking of the brand month offer, Country Head Huawei Jim Zhujie said, “We would like to take this opportunity to celebrate our loyal customers who have walked with us in this journey. Being the Easter season, we decided to start early celebrations by giving offers to some of the most loved products hence an opportunity by consumers to purchase some of the best devices in the market. This month long offer is part of our strategy to tap into the huge demand for devices that are value for money.”

Other products on offer include