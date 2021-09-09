Shares

Glovo, a delivery service platform, has partnered with Chandarana Foodplus supermarket in a bid to link its customers to niche outlets.

Speaking during the partnership announcement, Priscilla Muhiu, Glovo’s General Manager for Kenya, said that the move will beneﬁt Chandarana Foodplus customers. This is through enhancing the efﬁciency of fast delivery service while positioning Glovo as a trusted delivery partner.

“We are proud of this partnership, and we look forward to delivering the wide range of Chandarana Foodplus products to our customers in Nairobi, and eventually other towns in Kenya. We know how niche the Chandarana Foodplus customer is, and it is a great pleasure for us to be able to offer our services to this market segment,” added Priscilla.

“Our desire is to be the top-of-mind multicategory delivery app and we look forward to enabling our consumer base to access Chandarana Foodplus products from wherever they are. We believe that this partnership will help us achieve our broader strategy of being a one-stop-shop for all our customer’s deliveries,” she explained.

On his part, Ashvina Solanki, Operations Manager at Chandarana Foodplus said, “We are quite excited about this partnership as it gives our customers a chance to shop conveniently online. It is a great opportunity for us to showcase our huge variety of products, special offers, and fair pricing to all Glovo App users. E-commerce has revolutionized retail and we want to meet the ever-changing needs of the modern-day customer by making online shopping even easier through Glovo.”

Chandarana customers are now able to order through the Glovo app from Karen, Lavington, Rosslyn Riviera Mall, Diamond Plaza, and Eldoret branches as the app continues to expand its footprint country-wide.