James Merigi (WTCH M3RIGI) has been crowned champion of the Lucozade Final 11 League. Merigi beat 10 other contestants at the final game of Fortnight Battle Royale that was held at the Bao Box, Nairobi.

Jonathan Ayieko (WTCH Vlotix) and Mao Maobe (Sergeant Mao) came in second and third place respectively.

The finale was the climax of a month of knockout virtual rounds that saw over 600 contestants compete for a spot in the final eleven. The tournament, the first of its kind to be launched in Kenya by Lucozade, was designed specifically to engage the youth and showcase the brand as a drink that provides mental alertness for the youthful players within Esports.

This was the first E-sport competition for winner James, a 21-year-old avid-gamer who is also a student at USIU-Africa pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, Animation, Interactive Technology, Video Graphics and Special Effects. He wants to pursue a career in visual arts and E-sport.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, James had this to say, “I am thrilled to have conquered the tournament. I had stiff competition from my fellow finalist, but I had tactics that enabled me to be victorious. I want to hone my skills by competing in more tournaments and create an awareness of E-Sports and the growth of it as a career path for our youth.”

During the finale, the contestants battled each other across several intense rounds through tactical play and strategy. Amongst the final eleven contenders were a selection of under 18 year-olds including 9-year-old gamer ttvitsmickey (Michael Gitau) and fan favourite 17-year-old gamer Vlotix (Jonathan Ayieko).

Wanjiru Njenga, Head of Marketing at Suntory Beverage and Food noted, “We have seen great skill, dedication and passion from so many contestants throughout this league. It has been especially exciting to see under18’s competing at this level with the encouragement of their families. As a brand, Lucozade recognizes that e-sport is the future and we want to encourage and provide a safe platform for youth to develop their mental alertness in this space. This was a first for us in Africa and we plan to continue taking this further”.

Lucozade energy drink champions positive mental and physical energy, giving contestants the essential ‘Energy To Get Through It’ when the stakes are high during any real life or virtual battle.

The winner was awarded the highly coveted Playstation 5 console valued at over Ksh. 87,720 and other prizes. First and second runners-up were awarded a Playstation VR kit valued at over Ksh. 54,825.

The event was live-streamed for fans across the country on the official Lucozade YouTube channel.