Lucozade Boost has unveiled its first online gaming championship for Africa dubbed Lucozade Final 11 League. The championship will be hosted exclusively in Kenya and is open to Kenyan residents. The League will run through July and August with knockout stages ending in a grand finale event where the final 11 will battle it out to be awarded League Champion Winner.

Interested participants have been invited to register for free to battle it out in a series of Fortnite Battle Royale games set over the course of 3 weekends. Each weekend will present a different challenge designed to test their resourcefulness, skills and mental determination, precisely all the energy boost by Lucozade in players. Each knockout stage and the final event will be streamed live to view for fans via the official Lucozade YouTube channel.

Over the past one year, gaming downloads increased by 55%. This had placed Kenya as the fifth country worldwide for fastest gaming downloads behind India and Nigeria. Interestingly, 72% of Kenyans are casual gamers, with the majority being women aged 18-34. Whilst 7% are frequent gamers made up of men.

With this increase in numbers but also the diversity of the player, Lucozade Boost saw it fit to launch an inclusive gaming league championship. This is further highlighted by the imminent launch of the Kenyan e-sport division. Lucozade Boost increases positive mental and physical power giving contestants the essential ‘Energy To Get Through It’ when the stakes are high during the virtual battle.

Kenyan female pro-gamer Queen Arrow will be endorsing the league, encouraging and guiding young players to participate.

Wanjiru Njenga, Head of Marketing, Suntory Beverage and Food commented, “At Lucozade we believe in living life to the full. No matter what it throws at you. Whether it’s hustling through the day, on the sporting field or outwitting competitors in Fortnite Battle Royale. We’re here to encourage healthy competition and to give a young Kenyan generation the platform to challenge themselves against their peers. The Lucozade Final 11 League is here to help put them on the African gaming map”.

The Final 11 will compete at a live grand play off at the end of August in Nairobi. The event and game will be live streamed for fans across the country. The winner will be awarded a Playstation 5 console valued at over Ksh. 86,552 ($800) among other prizes. The runner-up will be awarded a Playstation VR kit valued at over Ksh. 54,095 ($500).

Movie Jabber, a Kenyan entertainment company, will oversee the Lucozade Final 11 League format, game execution and maintaining a fair play system.