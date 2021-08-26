Shares

Suntory Beverage and Food, brand owners of Lucozade energy drink are set to host the final tournament of its online gaming championship dubbed Lucozade Final 11 League. The tournament is slated for 4th September, 2021.

The final tournament will be the culmination of the league which began in July this year. The league hosted about 600 Kenyan participants with 107 of those under the age of 18. Contestants battled it out over three rounds of intense play designed to test their resourcefulness and mental determination through the famous Fortnight Battle Royal game. The top eleven players are those competing in the high-stakes grand finale.

The League hosted a mix of pro-gamers and amateur players, resulting in rounds that were intense and exciting. Amongst those leading the pack have been the Under18’s including gamer Vlotix (Jonathan Ayieko), a 17-year-old who recently graduated from high school. He received stiff competition from an impressive 9-year-old gamer ttvitsmickey (Michael Gitau)who almost had him at one stage.

Unfortunately, ttvitsmickey was unable to continue onto the Final 11 due to technical issues on his end. Vlotix, who has maintained his position from Round 1 of the knockout, remains to be seen if he will win the tournament.

Overseeing the Lucozade Final 11 League, game execution and maintaining a fair play system is Kenyan entertainment company Movie Jabber, industry experts within the gaming, film and pop-culture field.

Commenting on the tournament finale, Wanjiru Njenga, Head of Marketing, Suntory Beverage and Food said, “As Lucozade, we champion positive mental and physical power, to give contestants the essential Energy To Get Through It. Throughout the league, we have witnessed just how impressive our Kenyan gamers truly are – especially the younger players. The skillset and ingenuity shown have been impressive.”

Also commenting on the final leg, Jotham Micah, Business Development Manager, Movie Jabber said, “We had a great turnout from the registration and the players throughout the tournament. Every game has a passionate fanbase, and this has been no different. There is a potential increase for more gaming competitions in the country.”

Final 11 Players entering the Finale

Position Points Player Name Location 1 146 WTCH Vlotix Jonathan Ayieko Nairobi 2 106 WTCH M3RIGI James Merigi Nairobi 3 82 CF Serg3亗 Allan Gitau Nairobi 4 64 jevaney David Johann Nairobi 5 62 Sergeant Mao Mao Maobe Nairobi 6 60 Jamoh007 James Mutahi Kiambu 7 54 ricoh360 Aubrey rico Nairobi 8 52 MME_LUKZY Jackson Lukas Kajiado 9 47 LmyϞ Leon Sijenyi Nairobi 10 43 Elvocool Elvis Musau Mutinda Nairobi 11 41 YUNGLEIVA Lucas Mburu Nairobi

Finalists will battle it out over three rounds at a live in-person event on Saturday 4th September. They will compete against each other to be awarded a highly coveted Playstation 5 console valued at over Ksh. 87,720 and other prizes. Runner-up will be awarded a Playstation VR kit valued at over Ksh. 54,825.

The final event and game will be live-streamed for fans across the country on the official Lucozade YouTube channel.