Huawei has launched a new category dubbed the Student Focus award for students entering the Next-Image Awards 2021 photography competition. The new category reaffirms Huawei’s commitment to fostering creativity in young people.

The theme of this year’s Next-Image Awards is Better Together, a topic relevant to students as they are reunited with friends and loved ones for the start of the new academic year.

The competition’s Student Focus award category is open to students between the ages of 18 and 24. The top 10 finalists will receive the upcoming Huawei P50, and a Next-Image Creation Fund of Ksh. 110,000 ($1,000), to help them reach their artistic potential.

Deadline for students to enter is November 30, 2021. The winner of the Student Focus award will be selected by the judging panel.

Overseas students can submit entries through the official website or by self-nomination through the Huawei Community.

This exciting new category made just for students is a new addition to Huawei’s Next-Image Awards, which is world’s largest smartphone photography competition with over 2 million entries since the competition began in 2017.

This year’s Awards will be judged by a panel of photography experts from a diverse range of backgrounds and countries around the world. These include Canadian extreme sports photographer Reuben Krabbe, Karen Smith, a renowned art critic from the UK, and French radio and TV producer Olivier Chiabodo.

With 10 prizes up for grabs in the Student Focus awards, Huawei is encouraging entrants to explore different perspectives, formats, and light conditions.

Categories include Portrait, Monochrome, Colour, Snapshot, Night, Telephoto, Super Wide Angle, Super Macro, Story Creator and the Storyteller category.