TECNO has launched an additional smartphone to its Spark series, the TECNO Spark 8. This is the first smartphone that bears the Stop at Nothing branding adopted by the company recently and is the successor to the Spark 7 launched early this year.

The TECNO Spark 8 comes with a 64 MP ultra quad camera setup at the back and a 48 MP super clear selfie lens. The smartphone also features a 5000mAh battery fitted with a 10W FlashCharge fast charging technology. Customers can grab this smartphone in different colours of Mineral Blue, Mystic Purple and Peach Pink.

TECNO Spark 8 runs on Android 11 Go edition, powered by a Helio P22 processor coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

TECNO Spark 8 smartphone specifications

Network: GSM 850/900/1800/1900

Body dimensions: 167 x 76 x 8.3 mm

Colours: Mineral Blue, Mystic Purple, Peach Pink, Peacock Blue

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

CPU: Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P22

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

RAM: 2 GB

Internal storage: 64 GB

Card Slot: microSDXC, up to 256 GB

OS: Android 11 Go Edition

Camera: Dual Rear 16 MP + 5 MP

Selfie camera: 8 MP

Battery type: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery

Charging: Fast Charging 10W