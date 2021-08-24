Shares

TECNO, the smartphone brand has launched its new brand slogan “Stop At Nothing” together with a brand campaign #StopAtNothing.

The campaign pays tribute to those who continue to push forward against all odds. Essentially the campaign celebrates the “progressive mavericks” and those “young at heart”, the youth who have admirably stayed resilient in the face of adversity.

The campaign, which will be rolled out across the globe, features several above-the-line elements including a 60-second global brand video created to demonstrate the resilience of the human spirit. It will be supported by a strategic execution of digital, social and PR tactics emanating from representative markets such as Nigeria, Kenya, India, Turkey, Philippines and Russia.

Danni Xu, CMO of TECNO, had this to say, “We’ve seen how resilient and progressive society can be in the face of adversity, especially among young adults in emerging markets. No matter where you come from or what you physically look like or gender you belong to, people will “stop at nothing” to progress and find creative and disruptive ways to achieve their potential. In return, they find themselves on a joyous and exciting journey. This attitude and spirit resonates so strongly with TECNO that we were compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who we are and what we do as a technology brand.”

He added that, #StopAtNothing is so much more another brand campaign. It represents the values and the attitude that we as a brand embrace and TECNO’s role in providing the technology they need to progress even further. The campaign not only inspires, but it also cements TECNO’s total commitment to supporting our consumers with innovative and elegant technology solutions that acts as an enabler of progression.”

According to the company, their goal is to become the most admired tech brand in the world, and continually making breakthroughs in product and experience innovations.

A recent Counterpoint research reveals that TECNO was responsible for 18% of the total smartphone shipments in Africa in 2020. The research firm attributes TECNO’s rise to a strong second half of the year and its affordable smartphone portfolio. The brand has made a dent to some of the bigger smartphone names, making TECNO a challenger brand to watch out for.