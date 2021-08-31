Shares

Kabras Sugar and defending champions KCB will battle it out for the 2021 Kenya Cup in the finals match at the Nandi Bears Club on Saturday 4th September, 2021.

Kabras Sugar have been using the Nandi Bears Club as their home ground for the better part of this season. Since they were the highest ranked team at the close of the league phase, they were guaranteed a home semifinal and final in the event that they emerged victorious.

Kabras Sugar have had an impressive run this season, topping the league phase of the competition unbeaten. The team defeated Strathmore Leos 39-19 in their semifinal match at the Nandi Bears on Saturday 28th August, 2021.

KCB finished second, suffering only one defeat along the way against Kabras Sugar. They earned a home semifinal by virtue of a top two finish and defeated Menengai Oilers 35-17 at the KCB Sports Club.

In the previous 4 Kenya Cup finals, the two teams have met, all matches ending in KCB’s favour.

Kabras have won the two most recent fixtures against the bankers, 19-6 during the suspended 2019/20 season and 30-23 during this season’s League phase.

Kabras Sugar have one Kenya Cup title to their name, winning the 2016 competition with a 22-5 final win over Impala Saracens.

Current holders KCB have seven titles to their name for 2005, 2006, 2007, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019.