Toyota has begun an interactive workshop on vehicle operation and maintenance dubbed Beauty Meets the Bonnet. The workshop aims to equip female drivers with practical, relatable advice on maintaining and caring for one’s car with basic vehicle maintenance skills.

Speaking at the first Beauty Meets the Bonnet workshop, Toyota Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said, “Whereas men normally don’t blink when they have to change a flat tire, replace a headlight bulb or install new windshield wiper blades, a lot of women still shy away from the hands-on, DIY approach to car maintenance. But being able to ask the right questions and have a bit of knowledge can result in a much more pleasant encounter, and we believe that this initiative can deliver this experience for more female drivers.”

Through these workshops, women will learn to handle different car issues including engine oil checking to ensure that the vehicle runs smoothly and is guarded against rust and other problems.

Women will also be taught on how to inspect and determine whether the transmission fluid is due for replacement. They will also learn how to check the condition of the oil filters, drive belts, spark plugs, fuel filters, brake fluid, and brake pads.

The women will also be sensitized on how to determine a car issue by learning what specific warning lights mean. Moreover, the training will highlight the approximate cost associated with every issue identified far from outlining the appropriate ways of ensuring body care for the vehicle.

“Many car vendors and dealers often do not take time to educate or to explain to their clients (male or female) what their vehicle needs and why, especially in terms of maintenance. Therefore, when faced with a car issue, these women become intimidated or overwhelmed, turning a routine maintenance situation or an unexpected repair into a daunting experience,” concluded Mr. Reel.