Toyota Kenya has launched the 3.3 liter diesel and 3.5 liter petrol V6 engines Land Cruiser 300 series. The series will have three options, the GX-R, VX-R and GR-S (Gazoo Racing Edition).

In the Kenyan market, these models will retail from Ksh. 17.5 million for GX-R, 21.9M for VX-R and 23.1M for GR-S. The 300 series is a redesign from the 200 series with an incredible off-road ability.

The introduction of the LC300 is part of Toyota Kenya’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Land Cruiser models globally.

The LC300 series in Kenya come with 3.3 liter diesel or 3.5 liter Petrol V6 twin-turbo engines. Both engine options will come with the newly created direct Shift-10AT (10-speed automatic transmission). This will offer smoother power delivery, resulting in less fatigue when behind the wheel.

Apart from the new engine, additional features in the 300 series include wheel articulation and the Electronic kinetic dynamic suspension system (E-KDSS). A wheel articulation feature is a number that indicates the ability of a tire to stay on the ground. The E-KDSS system is the first in the world to improve roadholding.

Customers can now pre-order the LC300 at any Toyota Kenya branch or dealer countrywide as well as access comprehensive After Sales Service. In addition to purchasing, customers will get a warranty of 3 years or the first 100,000 Km whichever comes first. They will also get to enjoy 1year free service or 25,000Km whichever comes first.

“When designing the new model, Toyota developed under F platform based on the new Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) including petrol and diesel variants. They both offer improved power, torque, and efficiency from a smaller displacement compared to the current models. It was essential to create a vehicle that would inherit and evolve from the Land Cruiser’s essence of reliability, durability, and off-road performance,” said Arvinder Reel, Toyota Kenya Managing Director.

Toyota LC300 series key specifications

Model code: VJA300-GNUAZV

Drive: 4×4

Transmission: Automatic

Speed: 10

Front suspension: Independent front suspension

Rear suspension: 4Link rigid

Front brakes: Disc

Rear brakes: Disc

Number of doors: 5

Number of seats: 7

Seat material: Fabric

Engine model: V35A-FTS

Displacement: 3445

Number of cylinders: 6

Maximum power (kw/rpm): 305/2000-3600

Maximum power (bhp/rpm): 409/2000-3600

Maximum torque (Nm/rpm): 650/5200

Electrics (volts): 12

Fuel type: Petrol

Fuel tank capacity (Litres): 80+30