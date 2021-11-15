Shares

Toyota Kenya has introduced the Hilux Safari Rally Limited Edition in Kenya. The new Hilux is a limited and exclusive edition offering all the style, ambiance, performance, and technology that Safari racing enthusiasts expect.

There are currently only 15 Hilux Safari in Kenya, with three already having been sold. The new limited edition has a custom made gazoo racing suspension that represents Toyota’s unified motorsport arm, competing in various global motorsport disciplines. These include the World Rally Championship, NASCAR, and Dakar. It also features an enlarged, honeycomb front grille and a gloss-black finish with a GR badge.

The Hilux Safari also comes with GR side steps, a Gazoo Racing front bumper, and a similarly branded front fender garnish that prevents sand, mud, rocks, liquids, and other road sprays from being thrown into the air. It also includes an underside with a GR skid plate perfect for off-roading and tough enough to prevent damage.

According to Toyota Kenya, the shock absorbers for the Hilux Safari Rally limited edition have been changed to a monotube design with revised adjustable 8 stage damping force with canister. This works in conjunction with increased front spring rates to offer a sportier ride without sacrificing ride comfort.

This new edition further meets every challenges ranging from commercial or sporting purposes. Its sporty design offers an exhilarating driving experience in single or double cabin variants with an automatic or manual transmission.

Toyota Hilux Safari key specifications

Engine displacement: 2393 cc

Fuel system: Direct injection

Fuel type: Diesel

Dimensions (Lxwxh): 5330 x 1800 x 1690 mm

Ground clearance: 182 mm

Wheelbase: 3085 mm

Gearbox: Manual, Automatic

Transmission: Rear 2 WD

All time 4×4

Part time manual 4×4

Curb weight: 1735 kg

Fuel tank capacity: 80 litres