Toyota Kenya has handed over 81 locally assembled Land Cruiser, LC76 and LC79 models to the National Police Service under National Police Service Leasing Program (NPS2).

The vehicles, which were delivered at the Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers plant in Thika (KVM), are part of the fifth phase of the leasing program that will see Toyota Kenya dispatch a total of 592 units over the next few weeks.

On his part, Toyota Kenya Managing Director, Arvinder Reel said, “since 2013, when Toyota Kenya partnered with the National Government for the pilot phase of the vehicle leasing program, fleet availability of the security agencies increased from 35 percent to 97 percent in just under two years. We remain steadfast in our commitment to offering a total transport solution to the National Police Service, giving our security agencies the opportunity to concentrate on service delivery to the wananchi.”

The LC76 and LC79 are part of Toyota Kenya’s growing portfolio of locally assembled vehicles that include the Hilux single and double cab pick ups and the Hino trucks and buses.

The 2021 Economic Survey shows that Kenya assembled 7,725 vehicles in 2020 but there are expectations that this output will increase in tandem with improvement of the economy.

The delivery of the vehicles under the program was financed by NCBA Leasing and Co-op Fleet, who offered 100% financing for 250 units each. Asset leasing complements the efficient management of resources. In government, leasing has helped avoid locking up capital in mobile assets as the monthly cost of leasing is significantly less than the cost of buying.

Commenting on the agreement, NCBA’s Group Director, Asset Finance and Business Solutions, Mr. Lennox Mugambi said, “As the home of asset financing, we are pleased to partner with Toyota Kenya to improve mobility of the police force across the country. This partnership will go a long way in improving security for all Kenyans.”

Apart from leasing, Toyota Kenya will offer professional fleet management, insurance, driver training and after-sale support.