Airtel Kenya, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa, has partnered with the Kenya Airports Parking Services (KAPS) to enable Airtel customers conveniently pay for their parking through Airtel Money. To make KAPS payments, customers can just dial *486# and select pay KAPS parking.

The service will be available at all parking stations that utilize the KAPS ticketing system. The system will also allow Airtel customers the fast, secure and convenient method of payment through their mobile money wallet.

Airtel has over the years collaborated with partners such as KAPS in order to offer its consumers convenience as they go about their day to day activities. Airtel Money services offer great affordability in comparison to other mobile money services in the country.

Speaking on the partnership, Airtel Kenya Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said, “This partnership offers our customers across the country, convenient access to payment of KAPS parking through our Airtel Money platform. The partnership with KAPS underscores our commitment to offer convenience and better experience to all our customers. Airtel Money services are the most affordable and allow our customers to take care of all their mobile money payments seamlessly.”

On his part, KAPS Managing Director, Bonnyventure Saronge said, “As the leading provider of parking systems and payment solutions, KAPS is cognizant of the need for evolution, and adaptation to technological reforms and advancement, that has been rendered urgent by the realities of covid-19 pandemic. The KAPS-Airtel payment solution is one such advancement that will allow our mutual customers, using parking services, a wider choice in making payments thereby improving on their journey in terms of convenience and fulfilling experience.”