Isuzu East Africa has handed over 43 locally assembled Isuzu D-Max pickups worth Ksh. 189 Million to Avenue Car Hire for leasing to their customers around the Country.

Speaking at the handover event held at their Mombasa Road Plant, Isuzu EA Managing Director Rita Kavashe said, “I thank His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta for providing support last year through the COVID-19 economic stimulus package that has helped spur growth in manufacturing, tourism, construction, health and agribusiness among other sectors.”

Last month, Isuzu celebrated the production of over 100,000 vehicles to roll out of its assembly line since the Mombasa Road Plant began operations in 1977. The company is currently the leading local motor vehicle assembler with 45.4% market share.

Isuzu East Africa Board Chairman Mr. Hiroshi Hisatomi observed that the pandemic disrupted global supply chains causing shortages and delays in delivery of raw materials and finished goods around the world.

“This unforeseen situation impacted all sectors of the global economy, but with the resumption of global manufacturing and re-opening of shipping lines, the situation is likely to improve towards the end of this year,” Hisatomi said.

On his part, the CEO of Avenue Car Hire Ltd, Hemant Shah said, “Kenyans have been severely affected by COVID-19, but we are optimistic that restrictions will be eased and economic activities will fully resume.”

Isuzu’s current network comprises 54 Authorized Service Outlets spread across Kenya for customers to conveniently receive high quality services. These services range from replacement of parts, engine and gear box overhauls, body works and paint, suspension, electrical repairs and much more.