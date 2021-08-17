Shares

KLM Martinair Cargo will deliver an additional 407,000 coronavirus vaccine doses of AstraZeneca to Kenya, at a time when the Ministry of Health is conducting mass vaccinations of the population. The arrival of these vaccines mark the much anticipated rapid vaccination response in the region.

This additional shipment of vaccines will ensure that majority of the population is protected and that hospitals and health centres across Kenya continue to provide medical care to people affected by COVID-19.

Pier Luigi Vigada, Air France- KLM – Martinair Cargo Director, Eastern and Southern Africa said, “For us, it is extremely important to support Kenya and its people in the fight against the pandemic. We are happy to be part of the process.”

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Air France cargo have continued to deliver millions of doses of vaccines to more than 30 destinations in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The airlines have also previously contributed to the airlift for a flow of approximately 90 million mouth masks, protective clothing and respiratory equipment.

“Schiphol being a major hub for pharmaceuticals, our extensive expertise and experience in shipping pharma freight, has helped us in organizing the transportation of medical equipment (air lifts) and other critical products during the crisis and is of high value in preparing for recovery. With our HUBs in Amsterdam and Paris we offer our clients a network with more than 100 destinations,” added Mr. Vigada.

The airline has reiterated its commitment to continue with the transport and distribution of vaccines to the rest of the world.