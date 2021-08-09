Shares

The Raising the Bar Initiative powered by East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has begun the deployment phase in over 100 bars and eateries in the Nairobi Metropolitan area. This follows an extensive prequalification process that saw the company receive over 500 applications for the program between December and March 2021.

The initiative is aimed at supporting bars and restaurants, through bartender training, equipment, products, merchandise, and other incentives as they seek to survive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raising the Bar, now in Uganda and Tanzania, has seen over 2,273 outlets and 3,800 people receive training on Covid-19 protocols, a key pillar under the program.

Speaking at Phoenix Bar and Grill in Zimmerman Nairobi, EABL, Commercial Director Joel Kamau said, “The deployment phase is the second part the initial recruitment phase of the program that has seen 95 bars and eateries retrofitted with COVID-19 safety elements to ensure a safe environment in their outlets for consumers. The anticipation is that the ongoing deployment strategy will continue to other outlets across the country and the larger East Africa so as to accelerate the recovery of the hospitality sector.”

In the second phase of the program, more bar owners and eateries will be afforded the opportunity to apply from the phase commencing in September 2021. The prequalification criteria includes, a liquor license, business registration certificate, current business permit and proof of business existence before COVID-19 pandemic.

The eabl program has set aside Ksh. 330 million kitty, over the next two years. The funds from the kitty will be used to purchase physical equipment with the aim of upscaling bartenders through service skills, management capability and safety and hygiene procedures.

An additional Ksh. 500 million fund seeks to provide targeted support through provision of hygiene kits with sanitiser dispenser units, medical grade hand sanitiser and a range of PPE such as masks and gloves.