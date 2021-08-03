Shares

Ogilvy Africa has today announced the appointment of Sumanta Ganguly as the new Chief Strategy Officer for the region.

Sumanta joins Ogilvy Africa from Mullen Lowe Lintas Group (IPG), where he spent over six years in various leadership roles. He was instrumental in establishing several practices in Performance marketing, Technology and Omnichannel Strategy as centres of excellence.

In a career spanning more than two decades, he has played multiple roles in technology and strategic planning. Starting with early day internet start-ups, where Sumanta went to work with business plans and securing VC funding; to finally settling in Strategic Planning roles. Besides IPG, he has worked in the past with organisations such as Ogilvy, Experience Commerce, M&C Saatchi and Cyber Media.

Sumanta has also worked with clients in multiple categories to develop strategic frameworks that enable businesses to draw insights and measure effectiveness. Notable achievements are his work on retail customer matrix for a grocery retailer in India using the RFM modeling, use of real-time health data to build a disease tracking app in India’s fight against the dreaded Dengue & malarial infections and more recently developing the first of its kind AI based voice bot for India’s top auto company Tata motors, that recently won an award at the APAC Smarties.

In his new role, Sumanta will be responsible for strengthening the network’s strategy capabilities across its markets, and client portfolio. With this appointment, Ogilvy Africa continues its transformational journey by adding data-led solutions to its offerings. The role reports into the Ogilvy Africa CEO, Vikas Mehta, with a team of analysts, strategists, and strategy directors, based in various locations, covering 39 African countries. The office of the CSO would house the agency’s competencies in data, technology (and tools), including partnerships. The strategy team will operate like a unified think tank across Ogilvy’s disciplines including Advertising, Brand communication, Content, PR & Influence, Social | Digital, Experience, Media and Digital (business) Transformation.

Vikas Mehta, CEO, Ogilvy Africa, had this to say, “In our region’s context, the strategy function in agencies is developing, and very siloed. In service of our One-Ogilvy ambition, we are breaking down these siloes to create a unified strategy team that can work through the entire user journey straddling several disciplines. We believe this approach will make a significant impact in helping our clients’ brands become more consumer centric. Building, and running a think-tank of this nature requires someone with width, and depth of knowledge. We are delighted to have found such an ambidextrous leader in Sumanta.”