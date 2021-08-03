Shares

Showmax offers a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international award-winning movies, documentaries and TV series.

For all the movie lovers, Showmax has some that you can watch on the platform. These include The Flight Attendant S1, The Flash S7, Legends of Tomorrow S6, Batwoman S2 and more.

Here are 7 international series you can watch and look forward to on Showmax this August.

1. The Flight Attendant S1

HBO comedy drama The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) as reckless flight attendant Cassie Bowden, who wakes up in the wrong bed, with a dead guy beside her, and no idea what happened. Unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.

The show has been renewed for a second season. Other actors in the film include Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House, Game of Thrones), Emmy nominee TR Knight (Grey’s Anatomy’s George O’Malley), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna from Girls), and BAFTA nominee Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, Bad Education) co-star.

2. Your Honor S1

Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) stars as a New Orleans judge who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) is involved in a hit and run linked to an organised crime family. As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life.

From the producers of The Good Wife and The Night Of, Your Honor also stars Hope Davis (In Treatment, American Spendor) and Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower, Call Me By Your Name), and Black Reel winner Carmen Ejogo (The Girlfriend Experience, Selma).

3. A Discovery of Witches S2

Adapted from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy, A Discovery of Witches is a vampire meets witch story of forbidden love, starring Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey and The Crown) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, I Am Number Four).

In Season 2, the star-crossed lovers time walk from the present back to 1590, to hide from the Congregation while Diana learns to control her magic.

4. The Flash S7

With his wife Iris missing, Eva McCulloch on the rampage, and Barry fresh out of flash, Team Flash has their work cut out for them this season. This season they are taking on a new story arc kicked off by Abra Kadabra, hellbent on revenge.

5. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow S6

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns to the show’s sci-fi roots in Season 6 when Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), aka White Canary, is abducted by time-travelling aliens.

The cast includes Jes Macallan (Mistresses) as Ava Sharpe, Dominic Purcell (Prison Break, The Flash) as Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano (2 Broke Girls) as Nate Heywood and Fangoria nominee Matt Ryan as John Constantine. Chicago P.D.’s Lisseth Chavez will join this season and a guest appearance by Teen Choice nominee AnnaLynne McCord (90210, Nip/Tuck).

6. Batwoman S2

The second season of the superhero drama makes a come back with season 2. With Kate Kane missing in action, a new heroine has to take up the mantle to bring hope to Gotham.

Actress Javicia Leslie makes history as the first black actress to play Batwoman in a live-action series, following Ruby Rose’s exit due to a back injury. Javicia’s Ryan Wilder is nothing like Kate Kane, bringing a whole new feel to the series. Athletic, raw, passionate, fallible and even goofy, Ryan is not your stereotypical all-American hero, but she could be exactly what Gotham needs.

7. Supergirl S6

This season is expected to be the final season of the show, with the first seven episodes of the final season available to binge now on Showmax.

Last season’s Supergirl (Kara Danvers, played by Melissa Benoist) will face her nemesis, Lex Luthor (Two and a Half Men’s Jon Cryer), this season.

The cast includes Screen Actor’s Guild nominees Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy’s Dr. Lexie Grey) and David Harewood (Homeland), as well as Teen Choice nominees Katie McGrath (Jurassic World) and Jason Behr (Roswell, New Mexico), who joins this season.

Showmax offers new customers a 14-day free trial. The mobile subscription fee for Showmax is now Ksh. 300 per month.