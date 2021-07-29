Shares

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones has officially launched the Nokia C10 in the Kenyan market, to retail at Ksh. 8,900.

As part of the Nokia C-series, the Nokia C10 unlocks the potential of Android 11 Operating System, Go Edition.

This smartphone has a 6.52 inch screen, a single rear camera set-up of 5 MP. The phone also comes with a 3000mAh a fast Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 processor.

Nokia C10 users will also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 720 x 1600 pixels impressive resolution. Helping users to keep their life simple means making things safer and easier for you. Unlock in an instant with a look or a touch, thanks to face recognition and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which makes sure your phone is easy to use and secure.

Speaking at the launch of the new C10 smartphone, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager Kenya and East Africa HMD Global said, “Following the popularity of our ultra-high value C-series, we are expanding the range to continue our mission to provide accessible connectivity to everyone. I believe the Nokia C10 is the best of smartphones at an affordable price point. Kenyans will get that peace of mind with the rigid and sleek Nokia phone build quality and all-day battery life, complimented by that premium feel with a removable unibody back cover with micro-texture finishing.”

Nokia C10 specifications

Network technology: GSM / HSPA

Body dimensions: 6.69 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Size: 6.52 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 11 (Go edition)

Chipset: Unisoc SC7331E (28nm)

CPU: Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7

GPU: Mali-400 MP2

Internal storage: 16 GB, 32 GB

RAM: 1 GB, 2 GB

Main camera: Single rear camera set-up 5 MP

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 5 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 3000 mAh, removable

Colours: Gray, Light Purple