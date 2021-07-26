Shares

Audiomack, a music streaming and discovery platform has launched the Swahili Radio podcast. The new podcast is mainly aimed at highlighting the musical talents hailing from East Africa.

The podcast will be hosted by radio personality Lil Ommy, also known as the King of Interviews. Swahili Radio will also feature live performances, exclusive interviews with East Africa’s biggest musicians, and much more.

The premiere episode features an intimate one-on-one with multi-award-winning Tanzanian singer Nandy. The self-proclaimed African Princess sits down with Lil Ommy on the heels of her latest Taste EP to do a deep dive into her artistry and let listeners into her creative world.

New episodes will come out every Monday. Listeners can follow Swahili Radio on Audiomack to ensure they do not miss the opportunity to connect with their favorite East African artists.

Audiomack’s platform allows artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, and fans to discover new artists, songs, albums, mixtapes, playlists, podcasts and more. Breaking the best and hottest new music through a mix of real-time trending, top charts, and expertly-curated playlists, Audiomack showcases music’s up-next stars.