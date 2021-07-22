Shares

After the Magical Kenya Open a few months ago, Kenya has been abuzz with more golf news. Most of it is local and great to see. If you’re interested in finding out about the latest Kenyan golf news so that you can always stay updated and maybe even place a bet on golf, you’ve come to the right place.

Bernard Simiyu Wins the Mombasa Leg of Nation Classic

Despite the current intense conditions of the Links Mombasa Golf Club course, veteran golf player Bernard Simiyu beat a field of 146 golf players to arise top in the second leg of the 2021 Nation Classic golf series, this past weekend.

Playing off handicap 19, Simiyu prominently known as “Simba” at the Coast, parred four holes on the front nine, where he likewise scratched fourth with a score of 21. However, his back nine was far better as he returned a noteworthy 24, which included five pars for his stunning 45. It was a decent day for Simba. Despite the fact that he made various mistakes, he was still able to score well on some of the holes.

It was also a decent day for Dr. Deepak Maru, as he was able to put together an amazing score of 41, which then earned him the men’s top prize, after beating George Gachanja on countback.

Leading the enormous number of the women in the event, which pulled in players from elsewhere like Muthaiga, Kiambu, Royal Nairobi and also Eldoret, notwithstanding golf players from different clubs on the Coast region, was Fiona Mbandi. She managed to post a score of 34 to win by three points over Christine Kinyeru.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Secretary Philip Ocholla from Muthaiga carded a 32 to lead the visitors, who included broadcasters Njogu Njoroge and also Tony Kwalanda.

Nation Media Group Chairman Dr. Wilfred Kiboro, playing his first round of golf after an entire year, was able to post a score of 25 and went on to claim the staff prize. While Harsimran Kaur returned with a solid 37 to arise as the best junior. However, for others like Tony Kibwana, the going was tough. He only managed to get 11 points and deservedly claimed the “Piga Mingi” Prize.

During the prize-giving ceremony, the Mombasa County Deputy Governor William Kingi, who was representing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, gifted 15 full golf sets to the 15 juniors backed by the County.

Junior Golf Foundation Coast (JGF) Representative Alice Wahome extended her gratitude to Mombasa County for supporting the junior golf program, saying that it will have a positive impact as they continue looking for talent from the school’s golf program. Kingi has also vowed that the County will uphold its support to the juniors playing in the JFG series tournament the following weekend in Machakos.

With continued support and backing from Mombasa County and many others, the Junior Gold Foundation will be able to continue hosting its golf series.

The Return of The Junior Golf Series

The yearly Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) golf series, whose 2020 version was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is back on the local golf scene, with the first leg in the 2021 series happening at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course this coming weekend.

Approximately 56 juniors, who were drawn from as far away as Mombasa, will be participating in the event.

This is the first national junior golf event to be held at the Machakos Golf Club. This is in accordance with JGF’s new approach of spreading the game to more and more regions of the nation to create more interest, and simultaneously support the Kenya Golf Union’s grassroots program, called the Junior Golf Development Program.

Over the years, the majority of the JGF golf series events have been facilitated by clubs in Nairobi.

This past weekend’s tournament was open to both young girls and young boys. Those with handicaps (all ages) played 18 holes. The non-handicap juniors (aged 12 years or more) also played 18 holes, while the non-handicap juniors (aged 11 years and under) played only nine holes.

