Music streaming platform Spotify recently launched its global initiative dubbed the EQUAL Music Program, to cultivate gender equality in music and support female creators. Since the launch, Spotify has gradually grown its roster of African female creators to join the program across the continent.

One of the female singers added to the program include Rhita Nattah, a Moroccan singer, songwriter and composer who made her debut with the track Not The Same in 2019. The self-taught, independent artist is currently working with producer Samir El Bousaadi is dedicating her time to fulfilling her passion for music.

Inspired by Moroccan traditional music and Reggae and Jazz genres, Rhita lists Amy Winehouse and Queen Omega as some of the voices she fell in love with. She describes her music as a new sound of traditional Moroccan music.

Having always wanted to study music but faced with limited opportunities, Rhita’s passion and dedication were her driving force to learn more. She taught herself English, how to play the guitar, composing, singing and songwriting.

Commenting on Rhita’s addition, Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music, Sub Saharan Africa said, “Working with an artist like Rhita Nattah, truly embodies what EQUAL is about. Presenting the diverse array of brilliant artists from every corner of the continent and the world! We remain committed to levelling the playing field for female creators by giving emerging and established artists equal opportunities on our platform. Women in the music field are generally overlooked and under-appreciated, streaming platforms like Spotify make it easier for us to create freely and be recognized for the art we make as producers, singers, songwriters and sometimes our own managers as well.”

The EQUAL Music Program is also supported through the EQUAL Hub featuring a dedicated EQUAL Africa, EQUAL Global and other market-specific EQUAL playlists.