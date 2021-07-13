Shares

Carrefour, a retail chain owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Kenya, has expanded its footprint across the country with the upcoming opening of two new stores in Kisumu City. The announcement was made by Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya, during a courtesy meeting with the Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o.

The visit was aimed at affirming the Governor’s and Carrefour’s commitment to investing in the Kenyan economy by providing an expanded range of economic benefits to Kenyans. This will take form through direct and indirect employment, expanded supply opportunities for local farmers and manufacturers, and a wider market choice for customers.

Speaking at the courtesy visit, Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Kenya mentioned that the two stores, located at the Market MEGA and the United Mall will open in July and August respectively. Upon opening, the stores are expected to offer a convenient assortment, focusing on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) at Carrefour prices.

“Kisumu is the third city we are investing in after Nairobi and Mombasa, and it is part of our larger strategy to increase our footprint in various regions across the country. Our continuous commitment to contribute towards the Kenyan economy is reflected in the increase of job opportunities for local communities where we operate. As a true testament to uplifting those around us, more than two hundred Kisumu residents will benefit from the opening of the two stores through direct and indirect employment,” Mr. Moreau added.

The opening of the two stores will raise the total number of Carrefour outlets in Kenya to 15, including 11 stores in Nairobi and 2 in Mombasa.