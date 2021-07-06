Shares

Huawei Mobile has announced plans to launch the Huawei Band 6 in the Kenyan market. This comes at a time when there is a huge demand for wearable devices especially fitness related.

Huawei Band 6 a budget accessory will be available for pre-order on 12th July and will officially go on sale on 22nd July in all retail stores across the country.

The Huawei Band 6 has a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display with a 148% larger3 viewable area, and a low-bezel 64% screen-to-body ratio. The 194 x 368 resolution display provides great clarity on the band’s screen. The large, high screen-to-body ratio display gives the user more of the data they want. Bigger photos, more exercise stats, and constant heart rate monitoring can be shown in detail.

The smart band also comes with a skin-friendly, UV-treated silicone straps, that are slight and dirt-resistant. With a huge variety of watch face designs to choose from, users can swap them out with a simple swipe, and even use their own photos.

Speaking of the soon to be launched Huawei Band 6, Country Head Jim Zhujie, said, “With its light and comfortable wearing experience as well as its rich and practical functions, smart bands have been winning the hearts of consumers for years. Huawei’s smart bands stand out from other brands for their professional features in the field of sports and health.”

Huawei Band 6 specifications

Dimensions: 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm

Screen size: 1.47 inch AMOLED

Resolution: 194 x 368 Pixels

Material: Polymer materials

Watch strap: Graphite Black Silicone Strap

Sakura Pink Silicone Strap

Amber Sunrise Silicone Strap

Forest Green Silicone Strap

Sensors: Accelerometer sensor

Gyroscope sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

OS: Android 6.0 or later

iOS 9.1 or later

Waterproof level: 5 ATM water-resistant

Connectivity: 2.4 GHz, BT5.0, BLE

Charging: 5V 0.5A/1A/1.5A/2A

Battery life: 14 days for typical use

Colours: Dark gray, Gold