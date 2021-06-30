Shares

Since the launch of Spotify in Kenya early this year, music fans across the country have enjoyed millions of songs and over 3 billion playlists absolutely free of charge. With a fully English user experience and a wide range of genres, music fans are able to enjoy the catalogue of music and playlists for free.

To enjoy the new Spotify free experience, here below are the 5 must use features.

1. Taste Onboarding

After you first download and sign into the free app, you will be prompted to choose 5 or more artists you like. The app will then be able to learn your favourite artists, songs, and genres so it can recommend songs based on your music preferences. From here, Spotify will make some great playlists for you as well as tailor your home screen for easier music discovery. The more you listen, the more Spotify will learn about your music tastes, with the recommendations getting better and smarter over time.

2. On-demand playlists

Data from your streaming activity along with insights from your initial Taste Onboarding offer access to 15 personalized and curated playlists particular to your music taste. This means that every user gets something different to suit their music style. On-Demand Playlists offer a broad mix of genres from Made In Kenya to New Music Friday Kenya and allow you to play songs in any order and skip as much as you like.

3. Assisted playlisting

If you want to curate your own playlist, just start with a title, and then choose a few tracks. Spotify will then start recommending songs for you to add to the playlist with the tap of a button. The app will show songs based on artists in the playlist, your taste profile, and even the title of your playlist.

4. Data Saver

Spotify offers the Data Saver Mode, a simple toggle that optimizes the listening experience to use lower rates of mobile data when listening to music. Through Spotify’s Data Saver mode, music streams at a lower bit rate so you can listen to more music with less worry. Data Saver is however not a default setting, so you can switch it on in your ‘settings’ tab.

5. Personalize by Liking and Hiding

By using the like and hide buttons you will get recommendations tailored just for you. As you are listening to songs, note which you like by tapping the heart icon. You can also do this with artists, albums, and playlists. This way, Spotify will get to know what you love and want to hear more of, helping personalize the Spotify service to you even more. All your liked songs will then appear in a new playlist called Your Favourites and newly-released tracks from artists you have listened to will appear in your Release Radar. On the other hand, tapping the hide icon will ensure you don’t have to hear that song, or others similar to it.

