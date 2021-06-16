Shares

HMD Global has announced collaborations with Nokia and IT consulting firm CGI to enhance growth and development of its enterprise IoT offerings to businesses worldwide. The partnerships are also expected to further HMD Global’s commitment to providing global 5G connectivity, security, and innovation for enterprises.

Commenting on the partnership, Janne Lehtosalo, VP Services at HMD Global, said, “Through working with our enterprise customers, we have seen a rapidly increasing demand for 5G-enabled IoT and global connectivity solutions. That is why we are proud to be collaborating with two global leaders, Nokia and CGI, who both share our values. Together, we can bring even more innovative and secure solutions to the market and empower enterprises to achieve their business goals.”

As part of the partnership, HMD Global’s enterprise connectivity solutions will now be underpinned by the renowned Nokia WING (Worldwide IoT Network Grid) technology. Nokia WING is an advanced managed connectivity service that allows operators and IoT MVNOs to support their enterprise customers with IoT connectivity and management on a global scale that works across all borders, networks, and use cases.

HMD Connect Pro allows businesses to manage up to tens of thousands of connected devices through a simple management portal. Through the integration, businesses will get real-time visibility into the status of all connected devices and IoT assets, manage SIM lifecycles, and ensure they are secure at all times.

Ankur Bhan, Head of Network Function as a Service at Nokia, said, “Working with HMD Global we will provide a superior worldwide IoT network presence for a consistent level of customer support. The HMD Pro service will leverage an ever-growing connectivity ecosystem. Nokia WING provides a borderless connected world for IoT reducing complexity for enterprises and allowing them the highest level of control over their assets wherever they are.”

Additionally, CGI will offer HMD Global’s enterprise offerings, including HMD Connect Pro, HMD Enable Pro, and smartphone hardware as part of CGI´s services portfolio to its clients.

Markus Olenius, Vice-President, Advanced Analytics Solutions at CGI Finland, said, “We have witnessed the increased use of advanced analytics in all industries. In recent years, analytics and artificial intelligence have become central to advancing enterprises’ business strategies. We have supported the growth of HMD’s business and the positive customer experience of Nokia phone users through analytics.”

HMD Connect Pro empowers organizations to manage all sim cards in their fleet globally through a singular management structure. The service is designed with flexibility, transparency and competitive billing.