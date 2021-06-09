Shares

On-demand delivery platform Glovo, has launched its first micro fulfillment center in Nairobi, as the company expands its ‘Q-commerce’ (Quick-commerce) division. Q-Commerce enables consumers to use Glovo to order from their favourite supermarkets, neighbourhood stores and the Glovo Market.

Glovo Market uses the latest in in-store digital technology and dedicated resources to ensure the quickest possible delivery times with customers receiving their orders in 20-40 minutes. The Glovo market will be accessible through Glovo’s app or website and closed to walk in customers.

Glovo is working with with supermarkets such as Carrefour and Naivas, and with retail brands such as Bulkbox, Diageo, EABL, Reckitt, Heshba, Mesora, Wrigleys, Pernod Ricard, Kimberly Clark, and Farmers Choice.

Speaking on the new launch, Oscar Pierre, CEO and Co-founder of Glovo, said, “COVID-19 impacted traditional brick-and-mortar retail. We believe that micro fulfillment centers represent an important part of the future of post-pandemic retail, and I think we will see a permanent shift to consumers buying groceries and other essential and convenience items from an app and website, rather than making such trips in person. Glovo ensures the fastest delivery times in Kenya and the new micro-fulfilment centre will help bring new innovations to the sector. We are excited to continue to expand our offering with new technological solutions and highly efficient infrastructure.”

By using Glovo’s micro-fulfilment centre, individuals and small businesses can open retail businesses, selling products on the Glovo’s platform which are fulfilled through Glovo warehousing and logistics services. By opening up MFC’s Glovo is also creating job opportunities and giving distributors and retailers additional sales channels.